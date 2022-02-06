The death penalty persists because people don’t want to think about it. Executions are administered in the dark recesses of death houses, often tucked away in remote rural areas. Mostly, they’re missed by mainstream media, leaving underfunded nonprofits such as Death Penalty Action to shine a light on the barbaric affair.
In the words of Sister Helen Prejean, author of “Dead Man Walking,” “The profound moral question about those we condemn to death is not, ‘Do they deserve to die?’ but ‘Do we deserve to kill them?’ ”
What kind of society do we want to be? One that kills because it can, compounding violence with violence? Or one that values mercy and compassion as it reimagines justice?
Rick Stack, Silver Spring
President Biden is keeping his promise to end federal executions. As long as he is president, there will be no federal executions. What The Post advocates is for the president to issue a blanket commutation of all federal death sentences, which would do the Republican Party a big favor. The GOP is forever accusing the Democratic Party of being “soft on crime.” Because a majority of Americans continue to support capital punishment, Mr. Biden would be helping the GOP were he to follow The Post’s admonition. Not a wise move.
Scott Wallace, Leesburg