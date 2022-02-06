President Biden is keeping his promise to end federal executions. As long as he is president, there will be no federal executions. What The Post advocates is for the president to issue a blanket commutation of all federal death sentences, which would do the Republican Party a big favor. The GOP is forever accusing the Democratic Party of being “soft on crime.” Because a majority of Americans continue to support capital punishment, Mr. Biden would be helping the GOP were he to follow The Post’s admonition. Not a wise move.