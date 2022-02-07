Black history works, then, as a shelter from rough storms, and the head winds are particularly dangerous today. Local school boards are banning books that they say make our children feel uncomfortable or introduce values that run contrary to their view of decency. States, including Texas and New Hampshire, have passed laws that restrict how teachers can talk about the history of racism in their classrooms. Access to the ballot box is again being curtailed. Erasure is returning on many fronts. As historian Tera Hunter, author of “Bound in Wedlock: Slavery and Free Black Marriage in the Nineteenth Century,” told me, “Speaking and writing historical truths that are inclusive of African American lives and contributions are more under threat than ever in the public square.”