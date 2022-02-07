For these reasons and many others, the Biden administration was wise to announce a diplomatic boycott of these Olympics, meaning no U.S. government officials would attend. But what about those working for newspapers, wire services and television networks, who do have to attend and complete their work in a tense and compromised situation?
The ill treatment of journalists is by no means the worst of China’s sins — but it is a significant trend that appears to be worsening. When correspondents based in China are unable to perform their jobs without interference, intimidation and surveillance, readers around the world are denied a full picture of the internal dynamics of the world’s most populous country — one vying to be a model for other governments.
According to a recent report by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China, 99 percent of foreign journalists polled said that reporting conditions “did not meet what they considered international standards.” The report found that 62 percent of respondents had been obstructed from reporting by police or other officials, and 47 percent had faced obstruction by unidentified individuals.
Many newsrooms in China have been understaffed because journalists were denied work visas or have seen lengthy delays in their processing. Coordinated attacks against reporters via social media are yet another hurdle — one that can spill into real life, as the growing climate of suspicion toward foreign journalists has led to some being harassed or confronted while reporting.
The harassment has increased so much that at least six journalists have recently decided to leave the country rather than face further threats. It’s a common occurrence in authoritarian societies, where journalists are often tailed, face threats of prosecution on bogus allegations and receive harassing phone calls from unknown numbers.
The situation can be even more challenging for reporters who have local or dual citizenship, or have roots in the closed societies they report on. I know that all too well. As a dual national of the United States and Iran, I was arrested by Iranian authorities, subjected to a sham trial and denied consular access for a year and a half.
In China, Haze Fan, a Bloomberg journalist and winner of the National Press Club’s 2021 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award, has been behind bars since December 2020 on unfounded charges. Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen born in China and a former anchor for the state-owned China Global Television Network, has been detained since August 2020.
Domestic reporters with little institutional support behind them are particularly vulnerable: In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, several were targeted and arrested for their accountability journalism, including citizen reporter Zhang Zhan.
Press freedom watchdogs say there are dozens of journalists — an estimated 127, according to a December report by Reporters Without Borders — detained across China.
And as international media organizations send thousands of reporters to China to cover the Olympics this month, these trends will likely only get worse.
Journalists who have been based in authoritarian societies know the drill well: Whenever major events that garner international attention take place, the walls restricting access to information come down temporarily for a very few, creating a facade of openness for visiting reporters. It’s just one more symbol of the hypocrisy that underpins such states — and, in this case, a way to distract from the outrageous rights violations happening beyond the glitzy backdrop of the Olympics.
Unfortunately — despite the brave efforts of many journalists, who have still managed to break news and conduct investigations — China’s obstruction of the free press is irrevocably compromising the world’s ability to comprehend and judge its repression. And it’s time to talk about it.
International news organizations rarely publicize when their correspondents are harassed or otherwise stifled from reporting, preferring to maintain the sliver of access they have in a country rather than being forced to report on it from afar. This is a missed opportunity for media outlets to stand up for the free flow of information. There is no simple answer for how to handle these situations, but suffering these abuses in silence only aids the agenda of authoritarians.
Ultimately, no matter which country wins the most medals, these Olympics should be remembered as another defeat in press freedom’s current losing streak.