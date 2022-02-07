More than 60 years after the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, the regime is reverting to the most primitive forms of control as it struggles again — still — to find a way to keep the economy afloat and the Communist Party in power. The party and its leaders reflexively blame the island’s struggles on the U.S. embargo, which unquestionably makes the situation worse, but is far from the main reason for the crisis. For Cubans, it has never been more apparent that the communist experiment has failed yet again, and they are tired of living with the consequences of that failure.