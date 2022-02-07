I landed an internship on Capitol Hill, in the office of my hometown congressional representative. On my first day, I wore a crisp white shirtdress that made me feel polished and put together, especially for a college student on a budget.
The verbal abuse began minutes into my tenure. As a first-generation Latina American, I had a slight accent. Tasked with answering a phone line that seemed to ring endlessly, I could barely keep pace. After I finished a handful of calls, a senior colleague ridiculed my speech and launched into an expletive-laden tirade in full view of the entire office. No one blinked.
I was accused of incompetence. My intelligence was attacked. I was banished to an area referred to as “the cages,” a dark, musty hinterland where House offices store excess equipment and supplies. Although I knew what had happened was unquestionably wrong, I was deeply conflicted. Should I tolerate this behavior because the opportunity was so great? If I left, would I find another internship? If I stayed, how bad would it get?
I spent the remainder of the day in the cage, cataloguing inventory and crying. The next day, when the abuse continued, I submitted my letter of resignation.
The poor treatment I experienced was not relegated to the House. Years later, I served as a legislative assistant for a Senate committee. Alcoholism, extramarital affairs and bullying were rampant. Junior staff were harassed and undermined, their movements tracked. One co-worker was ordered by a superior to keep a detailed log of how many times others used the bathroom. If junior staff members felt unwell, senior staff would pressure them to come into the office sick.
Unfortunately, my story is not unique. The toxic work environment, lack of employee protections and dysfunctional culture of Capitol Hill are common knowledge among Hill staff — especially people of color, women, LGBTQ people and those with disabilities. (I am all these things.) For the longest time, staffers have not discussed these problems in an organized, public forum. And for good reason.
Fear of retaliation, at-will firing and a crushing perception that the system is too impossible to reform prevent staff from demanding better. Congressional offices have access to a pool of thousands of young adults eager for their shot on Capitol Hill. When I resigned from that first, awful internship, I was replaced within hours.
What results is a work environment in which many young people experience something akin to Stockholm syndrome. They’re conditioned to admire their captors. They stay for the prestige and the proximity to power. They keep their heads down and remain silent because that’s the way it has always been done.
Until now.
Last week, Dear White Staffers — an anonymous Instagram account — took a digital sledgehammer to the situation. Created to highlight the experiences of minority Hill staffers, the account’s purpose evolved after the Congressional Progressive Staff Association released a survey last month in which half of non-managers reported they have struggled to pay bills or “make ends meet.”
In response, hundreds of current and former Hill staffers began submitting anonymous stories about their bosses, pay inequity, sexual harassment, racism and the harmful consequences of working on Capitol Hill: drug use, depression, anxiety.
The survey has spurred an unprecedented conversation about salary disparities and how staff can institute more workplace protections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a handful of other members now openly say they support unionization efforts for Hill staff.
Although I no longer work on the Hill, I’m very much in this fight with those currently toiling, and I’m sure this goes for other former Hill staffers, too. We came to Washington to change the world. We deserved a living wage, a workplace free of harassment and retaliation, and the chance to achieve the public-service dreams that drew us to the halls of Congress.
Whether the abuses recently exposed will lead to concrete action remains to be seen. But I’m grateful to the faceless hero behind Dear White Staffers. It’s about time members of Congress were held accountable.