This was a time when LGBTQ people remained invisible in American public life so they could stay safe and navigate the corridors of the conventional world.
So, backward we tumble, again. In a state that once treaded lightly on divisive issues, many of Florida’s Republican politicians are now gung-ho, cranked up by culture warrior in chief Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). As Florida struggles with sky-high rents, a broken home insurance system and environmental woes — problems impacting daily life — too many lawmakers focus on inflaming emotions in pursuit of a political payoff.
The Florida legislature is taking up a staggering array of anti-LGBTQ bills, some targeting transgender and gay children specifically. Similar bills are popping up around the country, some coded as “parental rights” bills, which undoubtedly includes the right to botch the job.
These bills are designed to give parents a greater say in what their children should learn, read and hear in schools. Florida lawmakers argue that, with some parents unhappy over schools exposing children to LGBTQ issues in the classroom, restrictions are necessary. Lawmakers have also proposed medical-related measures that make it harder for LGBTQ children to obtain specialized care.
One Florida Senate bill, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, bars school districts from encouraging classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary school or in an age-inappropriate way. Parents can sue if districts stray. Another one allows public school students to be taught about sex and sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV, only if their parents provide written consent. (Another retrograde conservative fantasy is the nonexistence of raging teenage hormones and online porn.)
As for provisions on the medical side, one House bill makes it a crime for medical providers to perform gender-affirming surgeries for minors or to prescribe drugs, such as puberty-blockers, unless a child is intersex.
A Senate bill allows health-care providers or insurers to opt out of providing or paying for health-care services that violate their moral, religious or ethical beliefs; it grants them immunity from liability.
“This year it does feel like we have seen a serious increase in the threats to our community,” Jon Harris Maurer, public policy director for Equality Florida, an LGBTQ advocacy group, told me. “It plays on the fears of the extremist base.”
Fear, of course, often stems from ignorance. If you don’t know anyone who is transgender or gender nonconforming, it’s easier to demonize than humanize. And such fearfulness can inspire crackdowns — on school reading lists, on state websites and in classrooms.
For the parents of children who don’t fit neatly into a cisgender box, that prospect is daunting. How do you deal with bullying if school staff can’t discuss the reason a child is being bullied?
The potential consequences are frightening. As the Lancet reported in December, even before the pandemic, “LGBTQ youth bore a disproportionate burden of mental health problems, with their sexual and gender identity being risk factors for victimisation, trauma, discrimination, and abuse,” and the burden has only increased since then.
Loving parents — helped by teachers or counselors — are essential.
A case in point: 11-year-old Cooper Solomon and his mother, Jennifer, a nurse. Cooper, who attends a Miami elementary school, was born male and identifies as male but his gender expression is female, which means “he’s a boy who likes girl things,” Solomon told me. He wears dresses. He is “happy, healthy and successful in school,” she says.
He also feels welcomed, she notes. The day she read the class a book called “Jacob’s New Dress,” hands shot up in the air and one classmate shouted, “That’s like Cooper.” No biggie — “It was normalized,” Solomon says.
The normalcy was something schools and parents had helped create in part through a national program that helps schools embrace transgender and nonbinary students. When Cooper started school, Solomon spoke with the principal, who quickly adopted the program; teachers and staff learned how to safeguard Cooper’s well-being. Nobody wants children to needlessly suffer in school; it affects their mental health but also their ability to learn. So, when one child asked, “Why does Cooper wear dresses?,” the teacher replied, “Cooper wears what makes him comfortable.”
Under the legislation Florida is contemplating — six weeks remain in the session — reading “Jacob’s New Dress,” much less discussing it, would be unthinkable. “My child’s experience would be so different,” Solomon says. “Not only have we not had bullying, but parents have said ‘I am so fortunate that my child has been exposed to Cooper.’”