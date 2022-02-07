The normalcy was something schools and parents had helped create in part through a national program that helps schools embrace transgender and nonbinary students. When Cooper started school, Solomon spoke with the principal, who quickly adopted the program; teachers and staff learned how to safeguard Cooper’s well-being. Nobody wants children to needlessly suffer in school; it affects their mental health but also their ability to learn. So, when one child asked, “Why does Cooper wear dresses?,” the teacher replied, “Cooper wears what makes him comfortable.”