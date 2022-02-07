Next we come to Whoopi Goldberg, the talented comedian and actor who was suspended for two weeks from ABC’s talk show “The View” for her ill-informed comments about the Holocaust. She was under the misapprehension that because both Adolf Hitler and his victims were White, therefore “the Holocaust isn’t about race. … It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.” Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Nazi Germany would know that Hitler viewed Aryans as the “master race” and Jews as “Untermenschen,” or sub-humans. Evidently, however, that is knowledge that Goldberg — a high school dropout whose stage name comes from a “whoopee cushion” — does not possess.