It’s one thing to read about how crowded the hospitals are and how overworked the staff is, and quite another to experience it. My neighbor and I were both injured last month. We both spent about seven hours on gurneys lined up head to toe along a corridor because there weren’t any rooms available for us. I fell again about 3 a.m. on Friday, breaking my foot, and so was hauled away to the hospital again. This time I got a room, probably because I came in so very early. Still, the staff was clearly overwhelmed. In the 14 hours I was there, each call for help to the bathroom took close to a half-hour to be answered, and they only had time to get me something to eat well after 5 p.m. After waiting three hours for an ambulance to be free to take me home again, the hospital finally gave up and hired private medical transport. Still, I was one of the lucky ones.