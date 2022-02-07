Regarding the Feb. 1 Metro article “Hospitals still suffer as omicron surge eases”:

It’s one thing to read about how crowded the hospitals are and how overworked the staff is, and quite another to experience it. My neighbor and I were both injured last month. We both spent about seven hours on gurneys lined up head to toe along a corridor because there weren’t any rooms available for us. I fell again about 3 a.m. on Friday, breaking my foot, and so was hauled away to the hospital again. This time I got a room, probably because I came in so very early. Still, the staff was clearly overwhelmed. In the 14 hours I was there, each call for help to the bathroom took close to a half-hour to be answered, and they only had time to get me something to eat well after 5 p.m. After waiting three hours for an ambulance to be free to take me home again, the hospital finally gave up and hired private medical transport. Still, I was one of the lucky ones.

I wish it were only those who choose not to take a safe, effective vaccine who had to suffer the consequences of their actions, which are overwhelming our hospitals and pushing the staff to the breaking point. Unfortunately, it’s many others who have suffered and even died because of their selfish and stupid actions.

Coryn Weigle, Alexandria