That’s not to say there is nothing to be concerned about. Some analysts worry about state laws that could give rise to partisan interference in the crucial vote certification process, which is exactly what former president Donald Trump tried to do following his defeat. That cannot be allowed to happen, but remember that any such effort would inevitably be challenged in court. It’s difficult to imagine Trump partisans successfully hijacking the election process by such nefarious means in the plain view of the people and an independent judicial branch. It’s also true that the much-hyped voting bills that Democrats so fervently believe would “save democracy” wouldn’t address this problem at all.