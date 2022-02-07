Did Mr. Will have these concerns about such Fed board members as Jerome H. Powell, who doesn’t have any economics degree and zero scholarship but was nominated to be Fed chair by President Donald Trump? Or George W. Bush nominee Elizabeth A. Duke, who has a degree in drama and zero scholarship? Or Trump nominee Michelle W. Bowman with a degree in advertising and journalism and zero scholarship?
Mr. Will’s distortions of Sarah Bloom Raskin’s credentials were equally silly.
William E. Dempsey, Takoma Park