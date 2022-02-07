It was dismaying to see George F. Will defame the distinguished career of macroeconomist Lisa Cook in his Jan. 30 op-ed, “The Fed doesn’t need two political activists.” He claimed that Ms. Cook’s monetary work is “thin.” In fact, her work on innovation and economic growth garnered praise from Milton Friedman and other prizewinning economists. Does Mr. Will think Milton Friedman was wrong? Mr. Will overlooked her leading the American response to the euro-zone crisis and much more. Mr. Will said she was “put” on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. In fact, Midwestern community bankers elected her over a months-long process in 2021. Does Mr. Will think Midwestern community bankers are idiots?

Did Mr. Will have these concerns about such Fed board members as Jerome H. Powell, who doesn’t have any economics degree and zero scholarship but was nominated to be Fed chair by President Donald Trump? Or George W. Bush nominee Elizabeth A. Duke, who has a degree in drama and zero scholarship? Or Trump nominee Michelle W. Bowman with a degree in advertising and journalism and zero scholarship?

Mr. Will’s distortions of Sarah Bloom Raskin’s credentials were equally silly.

William E. Dempsey, Takoma Park