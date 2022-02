The influence of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals was omitted from the Feb. 2 Sports article “QB Williams follows Riley from Oklahoma to USC.” The 2021 Supreme Court ruling allowing players to seek sponsorship payments should be part of any article involving recruiting. Many of us involved in the recruiting process realize the impact on players’ decisions, so it’s important to explain how this new factor adds to traditional reasons such as playing time and coaching changes. If players such as Caleb Williams are receiving offers at the million-dollar level, that should be part of the conversation. This might be the catalyst driving thousands of players requesting transfers. This affects the continuity of teams and the competitive edge between teams and conferences. The many loopholes in this ruling need to be addressed because it switched the narrative from academics to payments.