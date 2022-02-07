But while jettisoning old issues, Republicans have found disturbing new causes. Their chief, if not only, passion is Trump himself. Despite a small drop-off in Republican support for the twice impeached former president, his dominance was confirmed on Friday when the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to condemn Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for investigating the events of Jan. 6. In the RNC’s version of reality, they are “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”