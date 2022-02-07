The Cook Political Report now finds: “Democrats are now on track to net two to three seats from new maps alone — a significant shift. … [S]o far, Democrats have caught most of the ‘breaks.’” While D.C. Republicans hold onto gerrymandering, Democrats out in the states pushed for commissions that resulted in “favorable lines … in California and New Jersey, and to a lesser extent Michigan.” To top it off: “Republicans in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri (thus far) and Texas passed on destroying Democratic incumbents, instead focusing on entrenching their own members. And, so far Democrats have had more success challenging GOP maps in court than vice versa.”