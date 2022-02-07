Even sycophantic former vice president Mike Pence, who apparently struggled with the decision to try to reverse the election, was forced to concede, “President Trump is wrong. … I had no right to overturn the election.” But the party is now on record celebrating the coup and renouncing the sanctity of our elections. A star chamber rendering judgment on Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) seemed appropriate for a gang that has come to resemble the Party in George Orwell’s “1984.” Up is down, night is day. Trump is always right.