Then again, former president Donald Trump’s GOP has been a serial offender. Trump aides had a euphemism for Trump’s laziness: “Executive time” was the item listed on his official schedule when he wanted to sit on the couch and watch Fox News. They had a euphemism for his misogyny: “locker room talk.” His fabrications were alternative facts, or “truth impressions” in the phrase of Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff. They even had a euphemism for his racism: He refused to be “politically correct.”