At times such as these it’s useful to recall that absurd moment in early 2020 when Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) explained her vote to acquit Trump in his first impeachment by saying “I believe that the president has learned from this case" and "will be much more cautious in the future.” Collins’ mistake was assuming that Trump is an ordinary person who might feel shame or regret, or that being caught in wrongdoing might make him less likely to transgress in the future.