A more welcoming immigration policy — one that secures the border, while expanding legal immigration — is an obvious start. The federal government should also encourage more childbirth by making it easier to raise children in the United States. A permanent expansion of the child tax credit, universal prekindergarten education and other new child-care benefits would make having children a less daunting financial commitment. Such initiatives would also help the nation do more with the population it has, making it easier for parents to enter the workforce. Similarly, permanently bolstering Obamacare would make it easier for people to go out on their own, starting businesses without the burden of losing employer-sponsored health-care coverage. This would enable people to find the places in the economy in which they can be the most productive.