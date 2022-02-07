This unjust phenomenon has been observed several times in the erasure of immigrant culture or the overwriting of mistreatment of people of color in the United States. Not only do fast-paced social media platforms, such as TikTok, amplify these incorrect meanings, but they provide platforms for people to encourage others to use words wrongly and unfairly. Multiple aspects of culture, not only words, have been stolen from communities across the nation solely to be palatable to the American public, without regard for the harmful implications behind doing so.
If we continue to limit teaching proper meaning and intentions behind parts of culture, the melting pot that is the United States will slowly transform into a sea of uniformity.
Harini Ramaswamy, Arlington