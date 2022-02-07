There are electronic signs on our highways telling us if we see something to say something. I congratulate Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and others for speaking up and out where they see something wrong. We, as citizens of this wonderful country, have a duty and a personal responsibility to speak up when we see lies and disinformation being promulgated. It is important to hold organizations and individuals accountable for their actions. If one believes comedian Joe Rogan and Spotify are spreading lies, as Mr. Young and Ms. Mitchell do, then, at a minimum, don’t listen to Mr. Rogan or Spotify.