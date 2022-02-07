While deaths are terribly high, omicron infections are tumbling. New daily cases in the United States are the lowest since Dec. 12, and the seven-day average, while still high at about 300,000, has dropped 23 days in a row. Covid hospitalizations are falling, too. These indicators do not mean the pandemic is over, but it is headed in the right direction.
Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization emergencies director, cautioned recently: “Time and time again governments have tried to get back to normal and have overshot that runway by opening up too early.” This happened in 2020, when premature opening led to a Sun Belt surge. Early last summer, just when everyone was taking a deep breath at the positive impact of vaccines, the delta wave caught the nation without sufficient diagnostic tests. Omicron then piled on top of delta, ripping through the vast unvaccinated population, leading to deaths that were — and continue to be — utterly needless.
This time, let’s do it right. First, finish the vaccination job. About half the population eligible for a booster dose has yet to get one; about a fifth of the eligible population lacks even one shot. A major increase in vaccination would do wonders against another variant or surge. Second, jurisdictions should heed local conditions, such as the test positivity rate and cases per capita when deciding whether to lift restrictions such as masks. Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina of the University of Texas Health Center created a useful guide for decision-making based on cases and test positivity rates by county, suggesting that indoor masks could be removed when cases are fewer than 50 per 100,000 people and positivity under 8 percent. By this measure, Montgomery County, for example, has a case rate of 163.99 but the positivity ratio is under 5 percent — so it’s not quite ready, but it could be soon if omicron continues to retreat. D.C. and other Maryland and Virginia counties in the region are similarly not quite ready.
Third, the U.S. government should maintain pressure on companies to keep producing test kits and masks, as well as the new antivirals, so the nation is adequately stockpiled in case of a new variant. Reaching more of the unvaccinated beyond the United States will help, too.
Big imponderables remain. Will there be another variant? How soon will there be safe and efficacious vaccines for the youngest children? Should the existing vaccines be reformulated in any way? No one knows for sure. It would be nice to think omicron was the last wave, but it is too early to declare victory. We should use the time ahead to prepare for whatever unpredictable zigzag the virus takes next. Better prepared will mean closer to normal.