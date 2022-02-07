This time, let’s do it right. First, finish the vaccination job. About half the population eligible for a booster dose has yet to get one; about a fifth of the eligible population lacks even one shot. A major increase in vaccination would do wonders against another variant or surge. Second, jurisdictions should heed local conditions, such as the test positivity rate and cases per capita when deciding whether to lift restrictions such as masks. Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina of the University of Texas Health Center created a useful guide for decision-making based on cases and test positivity rates by county, suggesting that indoor masks could be removed when cases are fewer than 50 per 100,000 people and positivity under 8 percent. By this measure, Montgomery County, for example, has a case rate of 163.99 but the positivity ratio is under 5 percent — so it’s not quite ready, but it could be soon if omicron continues to retreat. D.C. and other Maryland and Virginia counties in the region are similarly not quite ready.