It was refreshing to hear; in Washington as everywhere else, there are far too many abusive bosses, including throughout the federal government. Biden instituted this zero tolerance policy for workplace abuse because, as he put it: “Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity.”
Which is why it’s disappointing to learn that one allegedly abusive boss in the White House — Eric Lander, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a close adviser to the president — seems to be getting off with a slap on the wrist for just the kind of behavior Biden claimed he would not tolerate.
Lander is a well-known mathematician and biologist who gained prominence for his work mapping the human genome. Perhaps not incidentally, he has a longstanding relationship with the president, having served on the board of the Biden Cancer Initiative, which Biden formed after he was vice president. Among other things, he’s now in charge of Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot.”
After receiving complaints about Lander’s treatment of subordinates, the White House conducted an investigation and found that multiple women said he was demeaning and abrasive in their interactions with him. As Politico reports:
In an office of roughly 140 people, 14 current and former OSTP staffers who worked under Lander this past year shared similar descriptions of a toxic work environment where they say Lander frequently bullied, cut off and dismissed subordinates. Nine of those current and former OSTP staffers said Lander yelled and sometimes made people feel humiliated in front of their peers.
Lander has apologized for his conduct, and on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House will now be monitoring Lander’s “inappropriate” conduct far more closely.
What will that entail? According to Politico, he’ll be required to hold more collaborative meetings with subordinates, such as “brown bag sessions.” The White House is also requiring more workplace training for all staff.
So rather than be fired on the spot, no ifs ands or buts, Lander will have to hold brown bag sessions with subordinates? And other people will have to be trained on workplace policy?
What kind of message does that send?
This isn’t just a problem for the people who work for Lander. It tells everyone in the White House that despite what he promised, Biden doesn’t really have their back.
Beyond that, it undermines everything Biden has said about how workers ought to be treated — and he has said a lot of good things.
Biden has talked often about dignity in the workplace. This isn’t the GOP conception of “the dignity of work,” which implies that people who are unemployed or caring for loved ones should be compelled to work to find true moral worth, but the idea that every human being has a right to be treated on the job as more than a resource to be exploited.
For instance, Biden said in a speech last May that greater competition for workers should be celebrated because “it gives them the power to demand to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace."
Most people who have been in the working world for any length of time have had at least one terrible boss — a sexual harasser, a screamer, a boss who blames underlings for their own mistakes. Anyone who has had a boss remotely like this knows that people respond not by putting out their best work but by organizing their efforts around avoiding their boss’ wrath.
That inevitably means lower quality work from everyone. Which is not a good thing if you’re trying to do something important. Like cure cancer.
It’s hard not to conclude that this is a case of Indispensable White Man Syndrome, in which some White man is considered so magnificently brilliant that everyone else must accommodate their atrocious behavior, lest the organization be deprived of their unique and irreplaceable talents (on occasion a woman or person of color is considered so indispensable that their abusiveness is similarly tolerated, but it seems to happen far less often).
But the president might want to consider whether Lander is worth turning his back on his promises to his staff. Not to mention calling into question his commitment to the larger changes he’s called for in the American workplace.