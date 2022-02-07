Youngkin proved that a Republican can win statewide in Virginia as an easygoing, plain-spoken candidate running on everyday issues relevant to a broad swath of the electorate — an appealing alternative to former president Donald Trump’s politics of rage and bombast.
He promised Virginians grocery and gas tax cuts, education reforms and increased support for law enforcement, among other popular proposals. He pledged to work with legislative Democrats to turn those promises into law.
Hours into his term, however, the governor signed nine executive orders and two executive directives that thrilled the GOP base but embroiled his administration in lawsuits and leave him to do some serious fence-mending with Democrats whose control of the Senate can smother his legislative agenda over the next two years.
If Youngkin is grooming himself for the national stage in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries, then those executive orders make political sense and explain his edict that attempts to prohibit local school districts from mandating masks for students, a move that has already prompted several school districts to challenge the order in court. Another seeks to prohibit teaching of “divisive concepts” about race, including critical race theory, a college-level curriculum that every Virginia school district says is not being taught.
Though the aggressive use of such executive actions creates a rocky path for his legislative goals, it wins him strong approval among Republican base voters that he could leverage in many ways.
He could use it to raise money and rouse a strong GOP turnout in this year’s congressional district races in which flipping a seat or two in Virginia could go a long way toward Republicans overtaking the Democrats’ narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and earning Youngkin significant national IOUs within the GOP.
He can wield it next year, when all 100 House of Delegates seats and, more important, all 40 state Senate districts are up for grabs. Taking over just one Democratic Senate seat would create a 20-20 tie, with Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears holding the tiebreaking vote. A two-seat pickup would give the GOP an outright majority and give the party full control of policymaking in Virginia. That would be another large deposit into Youngkin’s political favor bank.
And the year after that, he could bring all of it to bear in the 2024 Republican primaries. At a minimum, he could become a formidable power broker. He could also parlay his name, renown and clout into a candidacy of his own, applying his successful “everyman” Virginia campaign model nationally. Even if he doesn’t win the nomination, it could position him prominently for consideration as a running mate.
It wouldn’t be the first time a sitting Virginia governor has indulged a presidential exploration. Then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder (D) was seen less in Richmond than in Iowa and New Hampshire courting caucus delegates and primary voters in those early battlegrounds in 1991 and early 1992. Remember the comedic bumper sticker seen around the commonwealth back then?: “Wilder for Resident.”
As with Youngkin, Wilder had broadly captured his party’s imagination. In 1989, Wilder, a grandson of enslaved people, became the nation’s first elected Black governor and he did so in what was once the Confederate capital.
Wilder’s presidential pretensions quickly fizzled, as did his popularity in Virginia. He was so politically depleted by the end of his term that he was powerless to help another Democrat succeed him and, in 1994, turned the office over to Republican George Allen after 12 consecutive years of Democratic control.
For a Virginia governor, who is limited to one consecutive term, presidential ambition comes with potentially big risks.
That’s not to say it can’t work for Youngkin. The political times are much different now, and a politically savvy governor can get a lot more mileage these days out of hot-button edicts that stoke the party die-hards.
But if his promised priorities that can only be enacted through legislation die on the vine, conservatives and many centrist suburbanites who cemented Youngkin’s election could sour on him, not only putting any national aspirations out of reach but also leaving him weakened back home.