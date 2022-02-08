Amir Locke, a 22-year-old aspiring musician, was fatally shot last week after a SWAT team for the Minneapolis Police Department burst into an apartment to serve a no-knock warrant related to a homicide in nearby St. Paul. Mr. Locke was not named as a suspect in the warrant, had no criminal record, and was sleeping on the couch of a relative when he was killed. Body-camera footage showed a chaotic chain of events unfolding in mere seconds. Police quietly unlocked the door of the darkened apartment just before 7 a.m. and burst inside shouting “Police, search warrant!” Mr. Locke was wrapped in a blanket as police shined lights on him. He had a gun in his hand, but it is unclear whether he was pointing it, as police had initially reported along with the false claim that officers repeatedly announced their presence before entering the apartment. Mr. Locke’s family said he had a permit for his gun and had obtained it to protect himself from robbery while working for DoorDash.