That policy prohibits apologies paired with corrections. “We try to be perfect, but we do make mistakes. That’s why we have a corrections page. And almost every day there’s a mistake of some sort that somebody is upset about,” said Bennet in the deposition. “And some papers will say every time, ‘We regret the error.’ Rather meaningless, because they say it every time. Obviously we regret the error. And The Times, as a matter of policy, as, actually — is not to — is not to apologize.”