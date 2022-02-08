The danger in not acting to punish Lander was threefold. First, it told other employees that equally or slightly less egregious misconduct won’t get them fired. It’s would have been a green light for other bullies. Second, it provided a powerful disincentive for employees to come forward with complaints. If employees think that even the worst offenders will not be fired, they will be far more likely to suffer in silence or simply leave. Third, Biden is no ordinary chief executive. He ran on the promise to restore the soul of the nation. His personal reputation rests on his empathy and personal decency. Allowing a manager this toxic to remain in office besmirched his reputation.