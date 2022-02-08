The Jan. 30 editorial “A disaster for poor people” made commendable efforts to argue against deleting an expansion of the child tax credit from the revived Build Back Better Act. Notably, it justified its position solely on the tax credit’s social safety net nature.

However, we should vindicate the child tax credit on a broader basis. The credit enables parents to enter the workforce and create jobs, especially in the child-care industry. The women’s labor force, especially those suffering from poverty, has shrunk the most, compared with pre-pandemic levels. Many mothers cannot find nearby and reliable child-care facilities, many of which were closed because of the pandemic and labor shortages. As of this time last year, some 20,000 child-care providers were estimated to have permanently shut down.

The credit would create jobs, reduce labor shortages and relieve labor market tightness. It would also reduce current and future inflation, a concern of Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the major Democratic opponent of the credit. The credit would help foster the labor force with productive bodies, knowledge and skills through nutrition and early-childhood education.

The income phaseout and cutoff points for credit and the size of its benefits should be the agenda for negotiations, not a reason for flatly rejecting it, as Mr. Manchin and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) did. Worrying about credit‘s role as a disincentive to work is beyond reasonableness.

Kye Lee, McLean