The credit would create jobs, reduce labor shortages and relieve labor market tightness. It would also reduce current and future inflation, a concern of Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the major Democratic opponent of the credit. The credit would help foster the labor force with productive bodies, knowledge and skills through nutrition and early-childhood education.
The income phaseout and cutoff points for credit and the size of its benefits should be the agenda for negotiations, not a reason for flatly rejecting it, as Mr. Manchin and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) did. Worrying about credit‘s role as a disincentive to work is beyond reasonableness.
Kye Lee, McLean