The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into dozens of cases that might be prosecutable. Outrageously, U.S. flight attendants have been punched, brutalized, harassed and threatened at previously unimaginable rates. Eighty-five percent of them had to deal with unruly passengers last year, and nearly 1 in 5 experienced physical incidents, according to a national survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants.
Individual airlines maintain their own no-fly lists, which have been swelling; Delta’s is approaching 2,000 passengers. For legal reasons, apparently, the airlines do not share those lists with each other.
Passengers, some of them drunk, who violently protest mask mandates while flights are underway pose a risk to everyone on board. They are a particular hazard for airline personnel, a workforce already strained and understaffed because of the pandemic. Airlines are right to refuse service to those passengers and to warn ticket-holders of the consequences of rebellious behavior.
The administration’s sluggish response is hard to fathom. The FAA declared a zero-tolerance policy for aggressive passengers last year, but the reality is that tolerance is much higher than zero. Fines for civil violations have increased, to a maximum of $37,000 for each federal violation, but enforcement is impractical and spotty.
Last fall, Attorney General Merrick Garland told federal prosecutors to focus on crimes committed on planes, which he rightly said “prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel.” That’s a step in the right direction, but officials need to get tougher.
The federal government is empowered to ban from the airways people who are known threats to safety. It already does so in the case of suspected terrorists; it has the authority to ban people convicted of assaulting flight attendants or interfering with in-flight operations, including by compiling a centralized no-fly list of the type recommended by Delta Chief Executive Edward H. Bastian.
There’s no telling whether such incidents will taper off to historical norms once masks are no longer required on board. But disruptions are no more tolerable when they are less frequent. They remain unacceptable and should be treated that way by authorities.