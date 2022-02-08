Delta Air Lines’ chief executive has called on the federal government to establish a national no-fly list for disorderly passengers who have been convicted of assaults and other aggression against flight crews and others on board airplanes. Great idea. Why has that not already happened?

As in-air disruptions have spiked, most of them arising from mask mandates aboard flights, about 1,100 violent passengers were put under civil investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration last year. That’s more than the total from the previous seven years combined, and represents just the most serious of the more than 5,000 instances of unruly conduct reported by the FAA last year.

The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into dozens of cases that might be prosecutable. Outrageously, U.S. flight attendants have been punched, brutalized, harassed and threatened at previously unimaginable rates. Eighty-five percent of them had to deal with unruly passengers last year, and nearly 1 in 5 experienced physical incidents, according to a national survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last fall that proposals for a no-fly list have merit. The main union representing flight attendants has asked for one for months. So what is the Biden administration waiting for?

Individual airlines maintain their own no-fly lists, which have been swelling; Delta’s is approaching 2,000 passengers. For legal reasons, apparently, the airlines do not share those lists with each other.

Passengers, some of them drunk, who violently protest mask mandates while flights are underway pose a risk to everyone on board. They are a particular hazard for airline personnel, a workforce already strained and understaffed because of the pandemic. Airlines are right to refuse service to those passengers and to warn ticket-holders of the consequences of rebellious behavior.

The administration’s sluggish response is hard to fathom. The FAA declared a zero-tolerance policy for aggressive passengers last year, but the reality is that tolerance is much higher than zero. Fines for civil violations have increased, to a maximum of $37,000 for each federal violation, but enforcement is impractical and spotty.

Last fall, Attorney General Merrick Garland told federal prosecutors to focus on crimes committed on planes, which he rightly said “prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel.” That’s a step in the right direction, but officials need to get tougher.

The federal government is empowered to ban from the airways people who are known threats to safety. It already does so in the case of suspected terrorists; it has the authority to ban people convicted of assaulting flight attendants or interfering with in-flight operations, including by compiling a centralized no-fly list of the type recommended by Delta Chief Executive Edward H. Bastian.

The mask mandate on airplanes, ordered by the administration last year and subsequently extended, is set to expire March 18. The number of unruly on-board incidents has lately dipped but still remains much greater than in past years.

There’s no telling whether such incidents will taper off to historical norms once masks are no longer required on board. But disruptions are no more tolerable when they are less frequent. They remain unacceptable and should be treated that way by authorities.