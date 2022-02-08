New York had not been the same since the mayor’s War on Cheese began in earnest. Since his observation that food was like a drug and that it was difficult to tell the difference between someone hooked on heroin and someone hooked on cheese, the enforcement priorities of the city had been altered. Cheese had been added to the list of controlled substances, and its possession was now a felony. The city was on high alert, not moving a muscle, scarcely daring to brie.