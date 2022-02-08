Even the rats seemed more furtive than usual. The pizzeria awnings flapped emptily, and tolerance for lactose was at an all-time low. Every day it seemed as if more people were swept up in the war, more lives ruined, crushed on the wheel.
Officer Brie L’Arson eased the cop car along her beat, flambé torch in easy reach. The dairy unit was for hardened veterans like herself. She was one of those whose job it was to melt all illicit cheese on sight. It was a pleasure to fondue.
She had cut her teeth on the softer gateway cheeses — mozzarella and ricotta and the occasional goat. Then she’d worked up to harder stuff — Gruyère, Parmesan, cheddar so sharp it could cut you. It saddened her to see how cheese had taken over the culture. Kids, using the lingo, calling things “grate,” or thinking the cheese lifestyle was cool because they saw people on TV eating indulgent individual slices of Red Hawk or going to work after devouring an entire wheel of Humboldt Fog and suffering no consequences.
Sometimes, in moments of weakness, it struck L’Arson that there was something fundamentally unfair — people in the upper echelons of the city could get cheese delivered, inside a hollowed-out wheel of hard drugs. It was ordinary people who suffered most from the prohibition.
But she was going to make a difference today. She had her sights on a real gouda-for-nothing, one of the rats who thought they could just eat with impunity. She’d gotten the tip a few days ago: a big cocktail party with all the fixings. Just in time to make a bust.
The apartment was opulent. L’Arson looked around. Spread out on a large table in the main dining area was a little wire cutter thing that went up and down like a guillotine, a big wooden board that was half-covered in cured meats and half-empty, and a fondue pot with tiny forks lined up next to it.
“Do you keep cheese in this apartment?” L’Arson asked.
The woman who owned the apartment shrugged. “Does it look like I keep cheese here?”
“Frankly,” L’Arson said, “yes, it does.”
“Your theory is full of holes,” the woman said. “And it stinks. I’m just about to have my charcuterie and chocolate fondue party. No crime in that, is there, officer?”
Since the mayor’s decree, the newspapers were full of sad tales of people who had tried to make cheese at home and just filled their fridges with mold, people consuming improperly strained ricottas half-stuck in their cheesecloths — and not a whiff of pasteurization. Was it really better, really safer, to drive all cheese production underground like this?
None of it seemed just or like a good use of resources, but L’Arson had not stopped to question. The mayor knew what he was talking about. He wasn’t just saying things. That would be ridiculous. There was only one explanation: They were not over-policing cheese; they were under-policing everything else.
Her radio went off. “We got a couple ladies at the corner of 116th and Broadway,” the dispatcher informed her. “Monterey Jack-ed up on something. Strung out on what looks like a mozzarella stick.”
L’Arson headed uptown. She spotted the offenders right away, sitting on a bench surrounded by plastic wrappers.
“It’s American,” one of them pleaded as L’Arson approached. “It’s barely cheese.”
“Surely you’ve got something better to do than harass ordinary citizens who just need a slice of something processed to get through the end of the week,” the other said. “Over in the fancy apartments by the park, there are people just eating burrata, aged Limburger, and you don’t hassle them. This system is broken.”
“Shut up,” L’Arson said, gritting her teeth. “Shut up. I’m writing you both a citation.” She flicked on the torch. After the cheese was all melted, she scarcely felt any better.
L’Arson sighed. She thought about the block of Manchego she had squirreled away at home. She knew it was wrong to have, but sometimes the need was sharp. Maybe tonight it would be sharper than she was.