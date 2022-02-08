Even Chief Justice John Roberts, the architect of the court’s long assault on voting rights and author of its 2013 decision gutting other sections of the VRA, was unable to justify what his conservative colleagues did. In a brief dissent, he said that while agreed with the decision to take the case for a full consideration — signaling that he looks forward to driving another stake into the heart of the VRA — “the District Court properly applied existing law in an extensive opinion with no apparent errors for our correction.”