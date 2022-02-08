Before Roe, abortion law was decided by the states. Most banned the procedure except when the mother’s life was threatened, but some permitted it. At the time, public opinion was slowly moving toward expanded abortion access, with states such as California and New York passing relatively liberal abortion laws in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Roe put a stop to this, establishing a nationwide standard for abortion access. There were many states where a majority of people disagreed with that standard, but the Roe ruling made every effort to regulate abortion a matter of federal constitutional law. Most Americans have become used to this in the nearly 50 years since Roe was decided, so the idea that popular opinion matters in determining abortion law is decidedly unfamiliar.
But that will change if the court overrules Roe. Virtually no one expects the court to replace Roe’s standard with one of its own creation. That would return abortion law to state legislatures, which would become the battlegrounds where abortion legality and access are decided. That means the normal democratic process would reign.
Polls consistently show that Americans support a woman’s access to abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy while opposing it thereafter. The wording of poll questions affects exactly where the line past the first trimester is drawn. A recent Economist-YouGov poll, for example, suggests that Americans back legal abortions after the first trimester by a 59-to-41 margin, but that poll did not ask respondents whether they backed banning abortion during the second trimester. On the other hand, a Marist College poll taken in January for the Knights of Columbus did ask that question and shows only 29 percent of Americans thought that abortion should be legal after the first trimester. Even that poll, however, showed a majority of Americans back legal abortions in the first trimester.
Nevertheless, there are significant partisan differences in opinion, as one might expect. The Economist-YouGov poll finds that 50 percent of Democrats think there should be no restrictions on abortion at all, while the Marist poll pegs that number at 31 percent. The Marist poll finds that 26 percent of Republicans and a majority of independents think abortion should be legal at least in the first trimester; the Economist/YouGov poll places those figures at 34 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents. Wherever the exact numbers fall, it’s clear Democratic-dominated states will tilt one way on access to abortions and Republican-ruled states will tilt the other.
That Florida Republicans are taking a middle course is likely dictated by the state’s swing-state status. Assuming Florida’s public opinion reflects the nationwide average, as swing states tend to do, a large portion of the Florida electorate supports legal abortion in the first trimester and opposes it thereafter. That’s exactly what the bill would establish, making it the politically expedient course for a party that wants to continue to be in charge.
Meanwhile, states dominated by one party will move toward whatever extreme their voters favor. Vermont, a Democratic bastion, is moving to enshrine the right to an abortion and to contraception in the state constitution. Alabama, on the other hand, passed a law in 2019 that would ban nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest. Once Roe is gone, all 50 states will have to legislate somewhere on that continuum, and the outcomes will be as varied as the states themselves.
Neither side will be happy with this outcome, as both view abortion as a matter of human rights. Both sides will battle for public opinion, asking Americans to decide one of the most important questions imaginable: When does human life deserving of legal protection begin?
Questions such as this are never easy to grapple with, but it is an essential one. The court’s inability to settle the abortion question on its own shows the truth of Abraham Lincoln’s statement that for a democracy, “public sentiment is everything.” The battle over abortion law won’t be over if Roe is overturned; it will have barely begun.