Polls consistently show that Americans support a woman’s access to abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy while opposing it thereafter. The wording of poll questions affects exactly where the line past the first trimester is drawn. A recent Economist-YouGov poll, for example, suggests that Americans back legal abortions after the first trimester by a 59-to-41 margin, but that poll did not ask respondents whether they backed banning abortion during the second trimester. On the other hand, a Marist College poll taken in January for the Knights of Columbus did ask that question and shows only 29 percent of Americans thought that abortion should be legal after the first trimester. Even that poll, however, showed a majority of Americans back legal abortions in the first trimester.