I do not wish to spend ancestral energy this Black History Month relitigating the lineage of the n-word and why it is never okay for White people to say it. Rogan clearly understood the malicious power of the word; in one episode, he mocked a White guest for saying “n-word” instead of the full slur. Rogan has issued an apology and said he stopped using the word years ago, and his defenders point to his personable, easygoing style as an interviewer. Others suggest it all can be a growth opportunity for Rogan. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, in a now-deleted tweet, argued that Rogan couldn’t be racist because he interacts and works with Black people.
Oh, please. You know who else interacted with and worked a lot with Black people? Slave masters.
But it’s true that the problem we face is bigger than Joe Rogan. Indeed, from Rogan to Donald Trump to Fox News, White men have long built cultural, political and media empires off anti-Blackness and the dehumanization of others. In fact, Spotify’s response to the Rogan controversy offers a perfectly curated playbook on how racial capitalism works in America.
Step 1: Secure the bag. In May 2020, Spotify offered Rogan a deal worth more than $100 million to host “The Joe Rogan Experience” on the service. The podcast involves the libertarian-leaning Rogan waxing on everything from mixed martial arts to moon landing conspiracies — with a special appeal to the type of men who believe in optimizing their masculinity and saying whatever they want. For years, the show, which primarily features male guests, has been called out for locker-room misogyny and casual racism, so either Spotify did not do its homework on Rogan — or more likely, in my opinion — it knew exactly what audience it wanted to court.
Step 2: Throw symbolic crumbs to marginalized people in the name of equality. After George Floyd’s murder, like many brands promising to do better, Spotify put out a statement saying it stands with the Black community against racism and injustice. The platform eagerly touted Black Lives Matter playlists and encouraged employees to participate in #BlackOutTuesday to bring awareness to inequality — all of it hard to square with paying just a fraction of a penny to artists per stream. Rogan’s multimillions are very much the exception. After the recent debacle, Spotify has pledged to invest $100 million in content by members of marginalized groups. It’s a better step to be sure, but it’s an example of reactionary shame, not evidence of systemic change.
Step 3: Continue to justify platforming white-supremacist ideas. In a statement, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he would not be deplatforming Rogan. “Looking at the issue more broadly,” Ek wrote, “it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.” And therein lies the problem. In America, the basic humanity and safety of those who are not White men is always up for “open debate.” It is this freedom that allows figures such as Rogan to use slurs in the aim of “honest conversation” and have guests who peddle racist pseudoscience such as the ridiculous claim that Black people are genetically predisposed to violence. The “real progress” that has happened is that Rogan’s choice to platform groups such as the Proud Boys have led to them gaining followers and legitimacy.
But elite media institutions should not think they are so far removed from Rogan and Ek’s race-card game.
It was just a few years ago that platforming white supremacists in the service of “intellectual debate” was seen an appropriate response to the rise of Trump. Media outlets such as NPR gave airtime to white nationalist Jason Kessler, who proceeded to rank the races live on the air, while others wrote profiles proclaiming how hip the new wave of white supremacists were becoming. Such efforts were never in the service of productive intellectual debate, but the impulse to cater to those who are titillated, rather than repulsed, by white supremacy.
Spotify can claim all it wants that Rogan’s speech doesn’t reflect its values. But by keeping its $100 million Trojan horse in the stable, the streaming service shows that racism continues to be quite the valuable asset in America.