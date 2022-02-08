Step 3: Continue to justify platforming white-supremacist ideas. In a statement, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said he would not be deplatforming Rogan. “Looking at the issue more broadly,” Ek wrote, “it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.” And therein lies the problem. In America, the basic humanity and safety of those who are not White men is always up for “open debate.” It is this freedom that allows figures such as Rogan to use slurs in the aim of “honest conversation” and have guests who peddle racist pseudoscience such as the ridiculous claim that Black people are genetically predisposed to violence. The “real progress” that has happened is that Rogan’s choice to platform groups such as the Proud Boys have led to them gaining followers and legitimacy.