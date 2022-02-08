I’m left almost speechless. I loved the team and the sport. Then tragedy struck in the form of Daniel Snyder. Each year was sadder, meaner. Win or lose, a seediness, a smarminess infected the organization. It ruined players with amazing potential; it robbed the dignity of young women; it ruined fandom.
Thanks to all who were brave and spoke out. You have been heard, and we care.
Commanders! I choked, laughing in derision. Perhaps Mr. Snyder thinks the name will make him taller, stronger and more commanding. This organization is in command of nothing but failure to thrive, unhealthy fantasy and farce.
Sadly, what is going on with the Washington football organization runs parallel to what has gone on, and continues to hold, in too many corners of our government.
Claire Tieder, Charlottesville