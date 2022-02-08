Thanks to all who weighed in on the new name for the football team that calls the D.C. area its home and the ongoing coverup. In particular, Robin Givhan for her Feb. 3 column, “Absent from Washington’s football rebrand: Joy,” and Candace Buckner for her Feb. 4 Sports column, “Protecting women is now a partisan divider. Ain’t that America?

I’m left almost speechless. I loved the team and the sport. Then tragedy struck in the form of Daniel Snyder. Each year was sadder, meaner. Win or lose, a seediness, a smarminess infected the organization. It ruined players with amazing potential; it robbed the dignity of young women; it ruined fandom.

Thanks to all who were brave and spoke out. You have been heard, and we care.

Commanders! I choked, laughing in derision. Perhaps Mr. Snyder thinks the name will make him taller, stronger and more commanding. This organization is in command of nothing but failure to thrive, unhealthy fantasy and farce.

Sadly, what is going on with the Washington football organization runs parallel to what has gone on, and continues to hold, in too many corners of our government.

Claire Tieder, Charlottesville