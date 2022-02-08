Palin v. New York Times is about an erroneous claim, the vaunted “actual malice” standard and fact-checking practices at the Times. But it’s also about the totemic insistence of the mainstream media to filter breaking-news events through insights on “both sides” of the American political divide.
That particular model comes away looking tattered.
Palin’s case concerns “America’s Lethal Politics,” an editorial published by the newspaper on June 14, 2017, regarding a shooting by James Hodgkinson at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., attended by Republican lawmakers; several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). The editorial attempted to draw a parallel with the 2011 Arizona shooting by Jared Lee Loughner, which killed six people and injured Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, among others. While editing the piece, Bennet inserted a false “political incitement” link between a map distributed by Palin’s PAC and the Loughner shooting. So Palin sued.
In his opening argument for the Times on Thursday, attorney David Axelrod said the editorial knitted together the two tragic events in part because they were the “only recent examples” of congressional representatives coming under such attack. That wasn’t all, though: “It also made sense to include both shootings because the board didn’t want to play partisan politics,” said Axelrod. “You’re going to hear from Mr. Bennet and others: This wasn’t a political hit job.” The editorial board determined to examine “both sides of the political spectrum. And Mr. Bennet was very conscious about saying, ‘Democrats, I’m holding you to the same standards you expect of Republicans.’”
That conscious goal came through in the text of the editorial. Hodgkinson was a stalwart supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and was “virulently opposed to President Trump,” according to the piece. Here are the two paragraphs at the heart of Palin’s defamation complaint:
Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, grievously wounding Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.Conservatives and right-wing media were quick on Wednesday to demand forceful condemnation of hate speech and crimes by anti-Trump liberals. They’re right. Though there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask for of the right.
That’s both-sides boilerplate. Via Palin’s lawsuit, there are hundreds of pages on the public record documenting how it came about. The Hodgkinson shooting occurred after 7 a.m. on June 14. At 10:46 a.m., then-editorial board member Elizabeth Williamson asked her colleagues, “are we writing on the congressional shooting?”
The bilateral balancing act began shortly thereafter. Around midday, Bennet emailed Williamson noting that the tragedy implicated gun policy as well, perhaps, as a broader cultural point: “The other question is whether there’s a point to be made about the rhetoric of demonization and whether it incites people to this kind of violence. Hard for me to imagine that Bernie himself is guilty of anything like that. But if there’s evidence of the kind of inciting hate speech on the left that we, or I at least, have tended to associate with the right (e.g., in the run-up to the Gabby Giffords shooting) we should deal with that.”
Editorial board members continued trading messages as the afternoon wore on, with Bennet asking at 2:07 p.m. whether the Times had ever written “anything connecting to the Giffords shooting to some kind of incitement?” A colleague responded, “No, but Frank Rich did,” linking to this Rich piece, which acknowledged that Loughner was acting on his own delusions.
When Bennet took over editing the piece later that day, in went the Palin PAC-Loughner linkage. On one of the pre-publication drafts, editor Linda Cohn placed some notes in the copy raising issues regarding the both-sides tone. “[D]o we know of any elected officials on the left who have incited violence? or just unaffiliated people online or comedians? … does this graph imply equivalence?”
The trail of emails and edits points to an odd divergence of journalistic effort: While staffers were digging for instances of left-wing incitement, their boss was busy propagating a bogus instance of right-wing incitement. There appeared to be universal oblivion to the editorial’s gaping inaccuracy. One staffer messaged Williamson after publication to applaud the “superb piece.”
Staffers learned the next day that they had recycled a “debunked talking point” of the American left.
As The Post’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee wrote in 2017, Loughner’s obsession with Giffords dates back at least to 2007, when he “decided he was unsatisfied by her answer to his question: ‘If words could not be understood, then what does government mean?’” He wasn’t driven by a disturbing, martial piece of PAC propaganda.
Ross Douthat, a columnist for the Times, emailed Bennet on the night of June 14 to point out that while Loughner didn’t appear to be “incited by Sarah Palin or anyone else,” Hodgkinson “seems to have had a clear partisan, anti-Trump purpose.” That said, Douthat wasn’t alleging that liberals bore blame “for this horror.”
Considering those facts, Douthat wrote that he didn’t understand the claim or why the editorial was making it. We’ll clear up the matter here: The Times wanted to shed profound insight on an event that had occurred hours earlier, and the both-sides template was ready, as always, for deployment.