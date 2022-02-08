At its core, “Nightmare Alley” is about the human need to be fooled, the desire we all have to believe a happy lie. And it’s about the people who promulgate such lies, the crooks who prey on that desire and, in doing so, deform themselves — because a liar eventually has to buy into his own lies, lest he give up the game. And once you start believing your own hype, well, look out. Del Toro and co-writer Kim Morgan deserve an enormous amount of credit for hewing closer to the novel’s original ending than did the 1947 movie adaptation; it is delightfully and distressingly dark.