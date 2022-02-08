The United States’ national average body-mass index ranks near the heaviest among all countries. If instead we were just average — roughly the level of Denmark — the death rate would have been 19.5 percent lower between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, the study’s lead author, Thomas J. Bollyky of the Council on Foreign Relations, told me in an interview. That is, some 157,000 fewer people would have died during those 21 months. The toll now stands at just over 900,000.