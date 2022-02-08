While Perdue was never charged with violating the Stock Act, which merely bans use of insider information in stock trades, the issue became critical in Ossoff’s upset win. Many voters rightly wondered how it could be acceptable for members of Congress to profit from industries that they oversee through their committee assignments.
Once elected, Ossoff placed his stock portfolio in a blind trust, becoming one of 10 members of Congress to do so. He now has sponsored a bill along with fellow freshman Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) — another one of the 10 — to ban members and their immediate families from holding individual stocks. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who introduced a similar bill last term, has championed a companion bill along with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) in the House.
At the time he introduced his bill, Ossoff stated, “Members of Congress should not be playing the stock market while we make federal policy and have extraordinary access to confidential information.” That seems like such a no-brainer that surely many voters would be surprised to find that such behavior is legal.
Like Spanberger, Ossoff received praise from both the right and left at time when bipartisanship is at a low ebb in Congress. When a lawmaker gets high marks from pro-business outlets such as Bloomberg News and progressive networks such as MSNBC, he must be doing something right.
It also is not surprising that the two Senate sponsors are both freshmen. Too many veteran lawmakers have simply become accustomed to business as usual and bristle at the suggestion that their integrity could be called into question. But that is precisely what has happened as voters hear that a lawmaker can sell or buy stock in, say, Facebook, on one day, and then vote on regulations for social media companies the next. Even more egregious, lawmakers can participate in closed-door briefings where it is hard to determine what information is shared before they execute stock trades.
As several academics wrote for Fortune in December 2020: “It is difficult to establish a clear connection between information obtained in closed hearings of committees and the trades. Although some suspicious trading activities have been widely condemned, the fact that no member of Congress has been prosecuted under the STOCK Act reveals the challenge in proving illegal insider trading by elected politicians.” The easy solution: Just ban individual stock trades.
Ossoff tells me the reaction to his bill has been overwhelmingly positive. “Folks are coming up to me on the street grateful for the effort, even in deep red parts of the state, and I think there is appreciation that I am keeping my promise to lead on this.” He thinks the moment is ripe for action. “I’ve told leadership this should get a vote, and soon. This isn’t a 1,000-page bill. It’s really not complicated. It’s overwhelmingly popular, and it’s good government.”
Indeed, Senate leadership sounds ready to put the bill on the floor. Insider reports: “After weeks of silence, Senate Democratic leaders have asked lawmakers to propose improvements on rules governing congressional stock trading.” That is quite a turnaround after weeks of pushback from prominent Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.).
Maybe the time has come for this minimal ethics reform. As Ossoff puts it, “This is neither complicated nor controversial in the real world, and we should just get it done.” There is nothing like a midterm election and atrocious polling numbers for both parties to turn even the most cynical lawmakers into a starry-eyed advocates of good government. That’s exactly what Ossoff is banking on.