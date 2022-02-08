It also is not surprising that the two Senate sponsors are both freshmen. Too many veteran lawmakers have simply become accustomed to business as usual and bristle at the suggestion that their integrity could be called into question. But that is precisely what has happened as voters hear that a lawmaker can sell or buy stock in, say, Facebook, on one day, and then vote on regulations for social media companies the next. Even more egregious, lawmakers can participate in closed-door briefings where it is hard to determine what information is shared before they execute stock trades.