This underscores the importance of maintaining the funding and independence of the National Archives. The archivist of the United States plays a critical role in ensuring that essential evidence of our democracy is preserved and made accessible according to federal law.
The current archivist is retiring soon. It is critical that the Biden administration select an appointee who is highly skilled and well versed in the nature and management of federal government records, particularly presidential records.
Courtney Chartier, Chicago
The writer is president of the Society of American Archivists.
Jacqualine Price Osafo, Chicago
The writer is executive director of the Society of American Archivists.