President Donald Trump’s practice of tearing up documents required to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act should be of concern to all Americans. Government records laws exist to ensure that our public servants are accountable to the people they serve. The White House Office of Records Management deserves great credit for ensuring that these documents were retained regardless of their condition. The National Archives deserves credit for making them usable for accountability and transparency.

This underscores the importance of maintaining the funding and independence of the National Archives. The archivist of the United States plays a critical role in ensuring that essential evidence of our democracy is preserved and made accessible according to federal law.

The current archivist is retiring soon. It is critical that the Biden administration select an appointee who is highly skilled and well versed in the nature and management of federal government records, particularly presidential records.

Courtney Chartier, Chicago

The writer is president of the Society of American Archivists.

Jacqualine Price Osafo, Chicago

The writer is executive director of the Society of American Archivists.