Now, he has dug himself into a hole yet again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: “Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday he won’t try to persuade a Wisconsin manufacturer to place more than 1,000 new jobs in his hometown.” The report quotes Johnson’s remarks about Oshkosh Corp.s plans to locate jobs in South Carolina: "It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin. The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers.”