Now, he has dug himself into a hole yet again. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports: “Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday he won’t try to persuade a Wisconsin manufacturer to place more than 1,000 new jobs in his hometown.” The report quotes Johnson’s remarks about Oshkosh Corp.s plans to locate jobs in South Carolina: "It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin. The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers.”
Johnson is squawking that the media took his remarks out of context, but he also is essentially doubling down on the notion: “the biggest problem I hear from businesses and local leaders in Wisconsin right now is them not able to find enough workers.”
This would not be the first time that Johnson has turned up his nose at the opportunity for jobs in Wisconsin. He not only voted against the American Rescue Plan, which provided subsidies to businesses hit by the pandemic and funds to keep first responders on payroll, but also against the massive infrastructure plan that now promises to bring roads, bridges and high-speed Internet to his largely rural state.
Ben Wikler, the state Democratic Party chair, tells me: “Sen. Johnson has opposed relief for small business, support for Wisconsin parents and children and now family-supporting manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin. The one thing he’s actually for? The huge tax break for himself and his biggest donors that he inserted into Trump’s mega tax giveaway to the super wealthy.”
Democrats, therefore, have a golden opportunity in the critical swing state. But with a crowded Democratic primary, the party’s moderates are increasingly nervous that the front-runner, progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, is setting up Democrats to blow a real shot at winning the seat. Nominating Barnes might play well before national left-leaning donors and marquee politicians, but it gives Johnson the chance to run against “socialism” and escape his own record.
In January, the Cook Political Report noted, “Barnes has embraced progressive positions, including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. … [A] former Wisconsin Democratic officeholder said they certainly worry that Barnes could miss out on appealing to suburban and rural voters and the state’s small slice of independent and swing voters.” Cook quotes the official’s warning: “If you’re just driving the ultra-liberals to the polls, you’ll obviously lose.” Barnes’s defenders claim he isn’t all that progressive, although he is plainly to the left of President Biden, who barely won the state.
Democrats have plenty of options, including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who has made her appeal in rural areas a key argument for her campaign. Godlewski recently unveiled an extensive plan to boost rural Wisconsin. As the Associated Press reported, “A key part of Godlewski’s five-point plan calls for making broadband Internet, which she called ‘essential as electricity,’ a public utility. ... Her plan also emphasizes ensuring that rural Wisconsin residents have access to quality medical care, including hospitals which were struggling to survive even before the pandemic increased the strain.” She also wants to expand Medicaid.
That’s a huge contrast with Johnson, who recently argued against extending the expanded child tax credit because it isn’t “society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.” (Of course, that doesn’t mean he wants to disavow generous tax breaks for wealthier families.) His “let them eat cake” attitude and crocodile tears over the federal debt (aggravated by the $2 trillion 2017 tax cut he voted for) might not fly in a state that elected Democrats to all statewide offices in 2018.
Democrats should choose wisely. A key Senate seat is within grasp — if they don’t indulge the far left in a state planted in the political center.