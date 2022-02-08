The court does have a doctrine that instructs judges to avoid making changes to voting rules too close to Election Day. But it’s only February, and Election Day is barely visible over the horizon. It also wouldn’t take terribly long to draw new district lines; Alabama needed less than a week to draw its first map. And if this late is too late, district lines will rarely be open to challenge before they’re put to use. All states will have to do is drag their feet with redistricting. Then the next election will be too close for courts to demand changes.