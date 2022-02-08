Throughout much of the pandemic, there were two camps: one that opposed restrictions and one that supported them. As both sides became more entrenched, a third has emerged. This group advocated restrictions from the start but now believes circumstances have changed enough that mandates can go. These people acknowledge the tragic toll of the pandemic but also understand that good health cannot simply be the absence of covid-19. Policymakers would do well to heed this group as we enter the next phase of the pandemic, when we as a country strive to replace vitriol and divisiveness with nuance and compromise.