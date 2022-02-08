But history teaches that presidents don’t get to write the script. It turns out that Biden is facing one of the most consequential global crises in modern American history. One administration official says it carries risks of becoming a “Suez moment,” a multipronged threat a bit like the 1956 war over the Suez Canal that helped break the British Empire. These historical echoes underscore for policymakers the high stakes posed by what would be the biggest invasion on European soil since World War II.
The consequences resonate far beyond the European continent. Russian and Chinese leaders declared in a joint communique from Beijing this past week that they seek a “new era” to replace the American-led order — one in which, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared, their cooperation would have “no limits.” Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine is a potential first thrust of this spear, and a showdown with China on Taiwan looms somewhere over the horizon.
Biden has sought to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine, by threatening to impose severe costs if Putin attacks, while also making clear that the United States won’t go to war in defending a non-NATO state. White House officials say Biden knows that America’s real leverage in this crisis — and in future tests with China — is to work closely with allies and maintain unity.
The Ukraine confrontation has been a case study in deterrence, and its limits. It’s like the Cuban missile crisis, in reverse. The stakes are inversely proportional for the United States and Russia; Ukraine matters a lot to them, a little to us; it’s next to Russia, far from America. This imbalance of interests has led Putin to take ever-greater risks, knowing that Biden probably won’t climb all the way up the ladder of escalation with him.
“The side that genuinely has the greatest stake will likely tolerate more risk and display more endurance,” writes former State Department and Pentagon official Carter Malkasian in a recent note on deterrence theory posted by Foreign Affairs.
Putin’s passion on the Ukraine issue has bordered on obsession, and it’s said to have concerned some of the military leaders around him. When CIA Director William J. Burns first confronted the Kremlin in early November with U.S. intelligence about Russia’s invasion planning, he’s said to have come away with a sense that Putin had two Americanesque illusions: Like George W. Bush on the eve of invading Iraq in 2003, Putin imagines that the invaders would be greeted as liberators; and like Abraham Lincoln, he sees his mission in regaining control over rebellious upstarts as a sacred responsibility.
China’s Xi rarely takes such an emotional or sentimental approach to policy, and U.S. officials think he might be skeptical about Putin’s overbearing manner and disdain for rules, as well as the damage a Ukraine war could do to global energy markets and economic growth. But such misgivings aren’t evident in the communique released by the two leaders on Feb. 4.
The Beijing manifesto proposed an alternative to U.S. global leadership. “Humanity is entering a new era” of “multipolarity” and “a trend has emerged towards redistribution of power,” the two leaders asserted. Without mentioning the United States, they denounced “some actors” that “advocate unilateral approaches” and “interfere in the internal affairs of other states.” The two leaders even tried to appropriate the United States’ signature theme of democracy, arguing that it was “a universal human value, rather than a privilege of a limited number of States.” Meaning: Democracy is anything we say it is.
The communique included boilerplate language, but it also had some teeth. Russia said it “opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan,” And China, while not explicitly endorsing the Ukraine invasion, backed Putin’s opposition to NATO enlargement and to the pro-Western “color revolutions” that swept former Soviet republics. The document also pledged that both countries will combat the United States in global regulatory forums such as the International Telecommunications Union, where the rules for the information age will be written.
Think of this communique as a Russian-Chinese version of George F. Kennan’s famous containment strategy against the Soviet Union. The two nations are digging in for a long war, mostly cold, but with some possibly hot episodes such as Ukraine.
Biden’s retort should be to stress the one thing that Putin and Xi don’t have and America does have — good allies. History also teaches that such partners could be crucial in the coming battle for the “new era.”