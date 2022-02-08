Putin’s passion on the Ukraine issue has bordered on obsession, and it’s said to have concerned some of the military leaders around him. When CIA Director William J. Burns first confronted the Kremlin in early November with U.S. intelligence about Russia’s invasion planning, he’s said to have come away with a sense that Putin had two Americanesque illusions: Like George W. Bush on the eve of invading Iraq in 2003, Putin imagines that the invaders would be greeted as liberators; and like Abraham Lincoln, he sees his mission in regaining control over rebellious upstarts as a sacred responsibility.