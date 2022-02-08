Let me tell you something about Ethan Lynne: We met in the fall of 2020, just before the presidential election after he and three other like-minded students — Abigail Xu, Selina al-Shihabi and Pranav Choudhary — founded Virginia Teen Democrats (VATD) because they saw no meaningful way for folks like themselves to be active in Virginia’s Democratic Party. Since then, where Ethan has gone in politics, I have almost surely followed. After the 2020 election, Ethan hired me to run VATD’s Twitter account, and we have both found ourselves working with many of the best candidates and elected officials our commonwealth has to offer.

But impressive record aside, the thing that makes Ethan unique is his character. His compassion and empathy coupled with a burning passion to improve his community have set him apart and helped him to become one of Virginia’s most accomplished student activists, even before Saturday’s conundrum. He has never failed to show me kindness and understanding, which, in part, makes him the best friend that I could ask for.

That’s why I’m shocked that, of all things, Youngkin’s campaign chose to go after Ethan for having a picture taken with former governor Ralph Northam (D) to somehow accuse him of being racist. Yes, we have both been subject to our fair share of mean comments and messages. Heck, I was stalked by a member of a local Republican group as I helped with early voting last October. But, up until this past Saturday, no one would have thought Youngkin’s campaign would make such a mean-spirited attack, especially with all the important issues the governor’s team should be focusing on.

After Ethan sent Youngkin’s tweet to me and some other close friends, the first thing I did was make sure my friend was okay. Ethan has never failed to check in on me when I needed support, and doing the same in return was the least I could do. I didn’t know what to expect, but he was still standing tall despite the unthinkable ordeal he had just faced.

Thankfully, by the time I had gotten myself together and sent a very emotional and hyperbolic statement on behalf of VATD, thousands of people had stood up in support of Ethan. We were stunned to see activists and elected officials alike whom we both deeply admire, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and former delegate Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William), quickly voice their solidarity with my friend.

But like any challenge that Ethan and I have faced, this too shall pass. As we begin to leave Saturday’s events behind us, there is something that can be taken away. Keep in mind that, regardless of how you feel about an issue, there are real people with real emotions on the other side of your screen. Nasty comments and personal attacks on my friend and me are always hard to read, despite the outpouring of positivity and support shown for my friend from across the country.