For his part, Badiucao is not satisfied with Wrighton’s belated realization that his art is protesting racism, not perpetuating it. He wants GWU to put the posters back up and to protect the students who hung them from harassment by the CSSA. He also wants Wrighton to apologize to him directly and invite him to speak to GWU students publicly about these human rights issues, including those who were offended.