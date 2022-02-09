For centuries, women had to play sports with men, if they were allowed to play at all. The photos of brave Kathrine Switzer running the 1967 Boston Marathon before women were permitted entry, an official attempting to shove her off the course, are now legendary. But since 1972, Title IX has protected women’s right to the same entree to sports as men. That means the same chance to build confidence, to cement positive body image, to enjoy all the lifelong gains that come from playing sports — along with the opportunity to excel. So if a cisgender woman can’t fairly compete against a man — or a trans woman who experienced male puberty — she has been denied both equality and opportunity.