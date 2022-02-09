To take just one example, freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is a particularly vigorous player of the markets. Insider found that he violated the Stock Act 132 times by not reporting trades totaling at least $894,000 on time.

Story continues below advertisement

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was asked about whether she’d support a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks at all, she was dismissive. “We’re a free market economy,” she said, “and they should be able to participate in that.”

Advertisement

But now, perhaps responding to strongly worded opinion pieces criticizing her position, Pelosi has come around. According to Punchbowl News, she’s working with other House Democrats to fashion a bill that would ban members from trading individual stocks.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) agrees, and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) has already written a bill banning the practice. Even some Republicans support the idea.

Story continues below advertisement

The problem here isn’t just about timely reporting. There’s a long and unfortunate history of members of Congress using the knowledge they gain, whether through classified briefings or just the ordinary work of legislation, to enrich themselves with well-timed stock trades. Sometimes it results in convictions for insider trading, sometimes it looks incredibly fishy, but most of the time you just never hear about it.

Advertisement

Even when it’s not corrupt, it feeds the widespread belief among the public that Congress is corrupt, which creates cynicism and division.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s ask Sen. Tuberville. “I think it’s ridiculous. They might as well start sending robots up here,” he told a reporter when asked about these proposals. “I think it would really cut back on the amount of people that would want to come up here and serve.”

Indeed, what’s the point of being in Congress if you can’t trade individual stocks? It’s not like it’s supposed to be a public service or something.

Advertisement

Now let’s consider the unionization question. Congressional staff are treated notoriously poorly: underpaid, overworked, and subject to the whims of bosses for whom a gigantic ego is practically its own job requirement. If you interviewed in any other sector and saw every wall covered with pictures of the boss, you’d probably run. But that’s what a congressional office looks like, and Capitol Hill is full of stories of tyrannical members creating toxic workplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

So some staffers are coming together around the idea of forming a union, or joining an existing one. So far, Pelosi and Schumer have come out in favor of the idea. And Tuesday, the White House confirmed that President Biden supports congressional staffers unionizing.

But if you had to guess which Democrat isn’t so enthusiastic, what name would you pick? That’s right, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Advertisement

When asked about it, Manchin offered up word salad that seemed to indicate skepticism. He implied in a vague way that serving the people of West Virginia and having the best staff he can might not be compatible with unionization.

A different Democrat would say the opposite is true: Unions ensure good pay and fair treatment, and when staff are paid adequately and treated with respect, they perform better. Perhaps Manchin will come to a different opinion once he has had a chance to think about it, much like Speaker Pelosi did on stock trading.