The antibiotic pipeline has largely dried up, and new antibiotics, mostly modifications of existing classes of antibiotics, are likely to have a short shelf life before resistance develops. There has not been a new class of antibiotics for gram-negative bacteria in more than 40 years. In contrast, vaccines are not subject to the resistance mechanisms associated with antibiotics and already have a record of success.
Alan Cross, Chevy Chase
The writer, a doctor, is an infectious-diseases specialist.