The Jan. 29 editorial “The shadow pandemic” raised the alarm about the persistent and growing problem of infections with antibiotic-resistant bacteria worldwide. It cited a recent study, the largest survey to date, that in 2019 alone, more than 1.2 million people died of infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, more than the annual death toll from either malaria or AIDS. The editorial recommended there be “accelerated development of new antibiotics” but failed to mention an equally important effort: the development of vaccines that would prevent these infections, reduce the necessity of antibiotics and prevent the transmission of these bacteria.

The antibiotic pipeline has largely dried up, and new antibiotics, mostly modifications of existing classes of antibiotics, are likely to have a short shelf life before resistance develops. There has not been a new class of antibiotics for gram-negative bacteria in more than 40 years. In contrast, vaccines are not subject to the resistance mechanisms associated with antibiotics and already have a record of success.

Alan Cross, Chevy Chase

The writer, a doctor, is an infectious-diseases specialist.