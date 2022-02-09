The Post reported this past weekend that Mr. Trump routinely destroyed briefing papers, schedules, articles, letters and memos, ripping them into quarters or smaller pieces, leaving the detritus on his desk in the Oval Office, in the trash can of his private West Wing study or on the floor of Air Force One. Mr. Trump’s aides were left to retrieve the pieces and piece them back together, sometimes hunting through special “burn bags” intended for classified material to find torn documents that needed to be reassembled and preserved. Recently, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection received documents from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that appeared to have been torn apart and taped back together.

Mr. Trump broke the law. After President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation, Congress passed a number of laws intended to preserve the integrity of documents and other materials from Nixon’s presidency, and made the laws applicable to all future presidents. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 ended the practice of records belonging to former presidents and declared that the United States shall “reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of presidential records.” The law requires a president to “take all such steps as may be necessary” to make sure the records are preserved — an important pillar of accountability in a democracy and also essential for historical understanding of the presidency.

Mr. Trump cannot plead ignorance. He was warned about the legal requirements by White House counsel Donald McGahn and by two chiefs of staff, Reince Priebus and John F. Kelly. Internal memos to the White House staff also warned in 2017 that destroying presidential records is a federal crime. On Wednesday, The Post reported that NARA had asked the Justice Department to examine Mr. Trump’s handling of the records. Also, the National Security Archive, a nonprofit research group at George Washington University that filed lawsuits earlier seeking to protect documents of the Trump era, and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit government accountability group, sent a letter this week to the Justice Department calling for an investigation. Unfortunately, the records act lacks teeth, although other laws impose criminal penalties for willful destruction of records. As Tom Blanton, director of the nonprofit archive group, put it in 2020, we must “prevent any bonfire of records in the Rose Garden.”