The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) — the group Reagan addressed all those years ago — has noticed a trend of more Republicans advocating laws expanding legal liability rather than attempting to rein in lawsuits. Laws encouraging lawsuits against vaccine-mandatory employers are particularly disturbing to the group. Trial lawyers, ATRA President Sherman “Tiger” Joyce tells me, made “a very simple political calculation: ‘Hey, we can’t ignore one party.’ And I think what they’ve found is sympathy from some populist-type Republicans. There’s been an evolution from our standpoint. The plaintiffs’ lawyers have found footholds in places where they previously haven’t.” (Trial lawyers say it’s not about political contributions but about Republicans realizing that private rights of action are effective.)